Roby recorded 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Magic.

Roby got his first NBA career start due to the fact Al Horford missed this game due to resting purposes, and he didn't disappoint -- his highlight play came on a fierce one-handed dunk where he also broke Nikola Vucevic's ankles, and he ended just three boards away from a double-double. Roby is expected to head back to the bench for Thursday's game against the Pelicans, however, so his numbers might decrease a bit with Horford expected back in the lineup.