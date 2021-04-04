Roby sustained a concussion in Saturday's loss to Portland, Brady Trantham of The Franchise reports.
Both Roby and Josh Hall suffered concussions in Saturday's blowout loss, which will likely keep both sidelined in the short term. Roby's absence would open up more playing time for Kenrich Williams and Justin Jackson.
