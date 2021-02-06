Roby (foot) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Roby returned to the starting five Friday, but he's questionable for Saturday's matchup due to a sore right foot. With Al Horford (rest) also unavailable, Mike Muscala should see increased run if Roby is inactive.
