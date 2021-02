Roby compiled 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's 108-94 loss to the Heat.

With Al Horford taking a seat for rest purposes, Roby drew the start on Monday. The resurgent play of Mike Miscala from the bench was bound to also play a role in the absence, and the pair ultimately harmed each other's upside. While Roby is the better long-term fantasy option, Muscala's presence will continue to eat into his opportunities.