Roby (concussion) is out Wednesday against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.
The Thunder have six players sidelined for Wednesday, with Roby, Josh Hall and Lu Dort all being in concussion protocol. More minutes should continue to be available for Aleksej Pokusevski, Svi Mykhailiuk and Kenrich Williams.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Slated to miss Monday's game•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: In concussion protocol•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Delivers double-double Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Quiet in loss to Boston•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Starts, scores 18 in win•