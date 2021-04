Roby will not play Monday against the Wizards due to a sprained toe.

You never know what you're going to get with the Thunder's injury report these days, and Roby represents the latest out-of-nowhere injury that will sideline one of the team's regular contributors. Roby saw 21 minutes of action Sunday against the Raptors, finishing with 11 points, eight boards, three assists, a steal and a block. He should be considered day-to-day until further notice.