Roby posted 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals during 28 minutes in the 126-96 loss to Denver on Saturday.

Roby was stellar in the loss Saturday. Even though he came off the bench here, the forward was still able to produce in every area of the court. Roby has been a mainstay for the Thunder in his first full season and has shown that he can provide in all facets of the game. He also shot just under 50 percent from the floor after barely missing a triple-double. If you are in need of someone that covers multiple categories, this is your man.