Roby (toe) logged 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Pacers, finishing with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal.

The Thunder didn't provide much clarity on Roby's status leading up to opening tip after he was upgraded from "out" to "questionable" earlier Wednesday, but he ended up serving as the team's top big man off the bench. Oklahoma City ideally would have eased Roby back from a one-game absence with a lighter workload, but Aleksej Pokusevski's (illness) first-quarter exit created a void at forward.