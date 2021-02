Roby had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in Friday's loss to Milwaukee.

Moving back to the bench after starting Wednesday's game, Roby posted his third straight double-digit scoring effort, while multiple three-pointers for the second time this season. The 2019 second-round pick has emerged as a viable backup to Al Horford, and he makes for an appealing DFS pivot on nights when Horford is rested.