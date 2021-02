Roby (foot) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Roby has missed three straight games due to right foot soreness, but he has a shot to return as early as Friday. With George Hill (thumb), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee) and Theo Maledon (COVID-19 protocols) all still sidelined, Roby could see increased minutes if he's able to return.