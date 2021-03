Roby had four points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and a block in Saturday's loss to the Celtics.

Roby has cooled off of late, but he's had some notable performances this season and remains a consistent source of rebounds and blocks, in particular. The 2019 second-rounder should pick up some value going forward with Al Horford shut down, though Moses Brown is the more appealing option in the Thunder frontcourt.