Roby posted 13 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 19 minutes during the 104-87 win against Houston on Wednesday.

Roby has been sent back to the secondary unit with the return of teammate Al Horford. This has certainly impacted Roby's minutes and production along with it. However, he was the most efficient shooter in the win. He may not have produced much elsewhere, but he thrived with the extra minutes. He is worth monitoring if there are any injuries again to the Thunder's starting rotation.