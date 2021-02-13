Roby (foot) played 19 minutes off the bench and tallied seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block Friday in the Thunder's 97-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Back in action after missing three straight games due to a sore right foot, Roby saw backup minutes at both power forward and center for the shorthanded Thunder, who had only nine players available. Roby will make for an attractive steaming option in any future contests that frontcourt starters Al Horford or Darius Bazley might miss, but for now, look for the second-year big man to stick in a 15-to-20-minute role in most games.