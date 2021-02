Roby will start Wednesday's game at Memphis, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

The 23-year-old will make his first start since Feb. 5 with Al Horford (rest) sitting out the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday. Roby is averaging 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals over 27.4 minutes in eight games as a starter this season.