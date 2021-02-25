Roby will come off the bench Wednesday against the Spurs, Dan Weiss of Fox Sports Southwest reports.
The 23-year-old started Monday and had 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a steal in 28 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench with Al Horford (rest) rejoining the lineup. Roby should operate as Oklahoma City's secondary option at center.
