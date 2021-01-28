Roby will come off the bench Wednesday at Phoenix.
The 22-year-old started the past six games, but he'll shift back to the bench with Al Horford (personal) returning to action Wednesday. Roby averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 26.2 minutes over that stretch, but he's now slated for a reduced role.
