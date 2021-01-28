Roby played 10 minutes and finished with four points (2-2 FG) and one rebound Wednesday in the Thunder's 102-97 win over the Suns.

Roby had averaged 11.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.2 minutes per game while starting each of the past six contests, but he shifted back to the bench with Al Horford (personal) back in action. Horford looked spry in his return and played 30 minutes, leaving little time available for Roby and Mike Muscala (14 minutes) behind him. Roby will make for an intriguing pickup in 12-team leagues if Horford is to miss time again this season, but for now, fantasy managers can probably cut bait with the 22-year-old with few reservations.