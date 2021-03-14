Roby registered 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 119-97 loss to the Knicks.

The 23-year-old got the start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) getting the night off. Roby took advantage of the extra playing time and contributed across the board. He has performed well in the 13 games as a starter this season, averaging 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.5 minutes. If Horford gets traded later this month, Roby could be looking at significant minutes to close out the season.