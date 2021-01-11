Roby finished with 13 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five boards in 19 minutes of a 129-116 win against the Nets on Saturday.

Roby finished in double digits for the first time since his season debut, as he took advantage of an increased role to make an impact. The former second-round pick has had an inconsistent role this season, making his performances hard to predict. He'll face the Spurs on Tuesday.