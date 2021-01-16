Roby posted 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 26 minutes in Friday's overtime win over the Bulls.

Roby has made three starts this season and continues to produce, scoring in double digits in each of those contests. He has also registered 11 or more points in three of his last four games, making 55.1 percent of his field-goal attempts during that stretch. Roby is not expected to remain a starter on a long-term basis, but he has been productive when given enough minutes and that might be the case again Sunday against the 76ers.