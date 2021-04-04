Roby (concussion) won't be available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

Roby and Josh Hall were both placed in the NBA's concussion protocol Sunday, joining Luguentz Dort. Since Dort has already been sidelined for four games with head injury, he would seem to have a shot at making it back in action for Monday's game against the Pistons, but Roby and Hall will be sidelined. The Thunder will likely shift Aleksej Pokusevski up from small forward to cover most of the minutes at power forward while Roby, Hall and Darius Bazley (shoulder) are out. Roby had started each of the Thunder's last 10 games, averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks in 28.9 minutes.