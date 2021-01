Roby posted 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 128-99 loss against the Lakers.

Roby made his second start of the season with Al Horford (rest) sitting out Wednesday, and the 22-year-old big man was quite productive -- he ended just one rebound shy of a double-double while scoring in double digits for the third time in 2020-21. That said, he widely is expected to move back to a bench role Friday against the Bulls.