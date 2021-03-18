Roby will start Thursday's game against the Hawks.

Roby is in the starting lineup for back-to-back games for the first time since late January while Darius Bazley (shoulder) is still sidelined. Across the last five games, the 23-year-old is averaging 10.3 points on 57.2 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.