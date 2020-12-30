Roby is in the starting lineup Tuesday versus the Magic.
The 22-year-old hasn't seen game action yet this season but will join the starting five with Al Horford (rest) unavailable against Orlando. Roby played only 11 minutes as a rookie last season, so he may not see extended run Tuesday despite the start.
