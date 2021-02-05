Roby is starting Friday's game against Minnesota, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Roby came off the bench in each of the past four games, but he'll return to the starting lineup for Friday's contest. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over 19.3 minutes per game this year.
