Correcting a previous update, Roby traveled with the Thunder to San Antonio and will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
With a myriad of Thunder players sidelined, Roby will get the nod in the preseason opener. As a rookie last season, Roby played just 11 minutes, but he figures to have a bigger role this season as the team enters a complete tear-down and rebuild.
