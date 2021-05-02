Roby will start Saturday's contest against the Pacers.
With Aleksej Pokusevski (knee) out, Roby will join the starting five alongside Darius Bazley at forward. In 26 starts this season, Roby has averaged 10.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.7 minutes.
