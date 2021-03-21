Roby had 18 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and a block in Sunday's win over the Rockets.

With Al Horford resting, Roby was able to take on a larger role alongside Moses Brown in the frontcourt. His 13 field goal attempts set a new career high, while his eight boards tied for his most in any game since Feb. 27. Roby has been in and out of the starting five for the last month, but his workload (25.3 MPG) has remained fairly constant during that stretch.