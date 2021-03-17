Roby posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-102 loss to the Bulls.

Roby filled every area of the stat sheet Tuesday. His 11 points also marked the third straight game that Roby has scored in double-digits. He's also recorded at least one block and one steal in three straight games.