Roby posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-102 loss to the Bulls.
Roby filled every area of the stat sheet Tuesday. His 11 points also marked the third straight game that Roby has scored in double-digits. He's also recorded at least one block and one steal in three straight games.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Commits nine turnovers in win•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Scores 10 in start•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Entering starting five•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Phenomenal from the bench in loss•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Returns to bench role•