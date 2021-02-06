Roby (foot) won't play Saturday against the Timberwolves, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Roby was initially considered questionable due to some soreness in his right foot, but he won't be available for Saturday's contest. Al Horford (rest) is also sitting out, so Mike Muscala should see extra run at center for the Thunder.
More News
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Listed as questionable•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Starting Friday•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Rebounds with efficient game•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Role downsized in Horford's return•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Returns to bench role•
-
Thunder's Isaiah Roby: Continues to play well in starting role•