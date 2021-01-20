Roby had 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, four steals and three assists across 26 minutes of action during the Thunder's 119-101 loss to Denver on Tuesday.

After recording one steal in nine games prior, Roby racked up four steals tonight. The 22-year-old has hit double-digit scoring in every start he's made this season. The absence of Al Horford (personal) has aided in Roby's involvement, but it'll be interesting to see how the time is distributed upon the veteran's return.