Thunder's Jabri Abdur-Rahim: Plays briefly in SL loss

Abdur-Rahim (concussion) had no points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one steal over three minutes in Tuesday's 103-69 Salt Lake City Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Abdur-Rahim made his first appearance of the summer, though it amounted to little more than a brief cameo at the end of a blowout loss. The forward made 24 appearances (five starts) for the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League, averaging 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.9 minutes per contest before suffering a concussion toward the end of the regular season. Abdur-Rahim will look to earn more playing time in the Las Vegas Summer League, with the Thunder's opener coming Friday against the Lakers.