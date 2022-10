The Thunder signed Shackelford to an Exhibit 10 deal Saturday, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Shackelford will likely spend the season with the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League. The undrafted guard averaged 16.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals in 34.1 minutes over 33 games in 2021-22 at Alabama.