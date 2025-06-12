Williams notched 26 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to Indiana in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

This was one of Williams' top performances of the postseason so far, and his aggression was notable as he got to the free-throw line 11 times. Through three games in this series, Williams is averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals, but his efficiency has left a lot to be desired -- he's shooting 39.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from beyond the arc.