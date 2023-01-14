Williams will in fact start Friday's game against the Bulls.
A previous report indicated Williams was moved to the bench, however, it was meant to instead be Jaylin Williams instead. Williams has scored 10 or more points in five straight contests and should see a full workload Friday.
