Williams had 31 points (11-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), three rebounds, four assists and four steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 loss to Charlotte.

Williams was one of three Thunder players to score at least 30 points with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle) sidelined. The rookie's 31 points were one shy of his career high and marked his second game of the season with at least 30. The versatile forward also showcased his defensive prowess by grabbing a game-high four steals, giving him eight multi-steal games over 13 March appearances. During that stretch, Williams has averaged 19.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.2 minutes with 56/48/86 shooting splits.