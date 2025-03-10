Williams chipped in 26 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 127-103 win over the Nuggets.

Williams returned Sunday after missing the Thunder's previous contest due to a wrist injury, providing a boost to Oklahoma City in multiple aspects of the game. Williams led all players in assists and steals while finishing second on the team in scoring and rebounds in a near triple-double showing. Williams has posted at least 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in three outings, tallying 25 or more points for the 19th time.