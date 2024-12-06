Williams provided 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 victory over Toronto.

Williams has been an absolute stud across all formats this season, and he continues to deliver excellent value while being firmly entrenched as the Thunder's second-best option on offense behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Williams has also been remarkably consistent, as he's reached the 20-point mark in seven of his last nine appearances.