Williams (ankle) was present for morning shootaround in advance of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams dealt with a right ankle sprain in March, but his current injury designation is unrelated. His activity level at Tuesday's shootaround is unknown, and ankle issues can be compounding, so his status will still need to be monitored in advance of a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff versus the 76ers.