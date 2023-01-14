Williams will not start Friday's game against the Bulls, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Williams' streak of 17 straight starts will come to an end Friday, as Mike Muscala slides into the starting five for their matchup with the Bulls. However, fantasy managers should not panic considering Williams has averaged 9.8 points and 2.6 assists across 23.4 minutes in 13 games off the bench and has logged 27 or more minutes in five of those contests.