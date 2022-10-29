Williams (eye) is available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Andrew Schlecht reports.

As of Thursday, the rookie was without a timetable for a return, so his availability Saturday is surprising, especially since he underwent surgery just over a week ago. He hasn't played since the opener, which is when he suffered the orbital fracture. It remains to be seen what sort of role he'll have in the rotation, as the Thunder have plenty of young guards.