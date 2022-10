Williams will play in the Thunder's exhibition game Sunday against Ra'anana Maccabi, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams was sidelined for Thursday's preseason game due to strep throat, but he'll return to action Sunday. The 2022 lottery pick recorded 10 points, three assists and two rebounds across 22 minutes during the Thunder's most recent exhibition game and figures to garner a similar role Sunday.