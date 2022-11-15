Williams is starting Monday's contest against the Celtics, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
The rookie out of Santa Clara will make his third career start Monday. Williams is averaging 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals across 21.3 minutes over his first nine appearances in the NBA thus far.
