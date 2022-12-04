Williams will come off the bench Saturday against the Timberwolves, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) back, Williams will come off the bench. In his past five games as a reserve, he's averaged 11.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.8 minutes.
