Williams is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Williams was an addition to Monday night's injury report due to an illness. His status is unclear, especially in the context of Tuesday's game representing the front half of a back-to-back and the first of three games in four days for Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Looks good in 28-point effort•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Struggles from field in win•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Steps up in win over Denver•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Woeful shooting•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Offensive output continues Friday•
-
Thunder's Jalen Williams: Strong from three as top scorer•