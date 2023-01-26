Williams registered 24 points (11-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 137-132 loss to the Hawks.

Williams surpassed the 20-point mark just for the third time this month, and his 24-point outing will go down as one of his best outings of the campaign, both from a statistical perspective and also from an efficiency point of view. He's started every game for Oklahoma City since Dec. 12 and has been impressive since then, averaging 13.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in that 22-game stretch.