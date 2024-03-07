Williams had 31 points (9-17 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 victory over Portland.

Williams nailed four three-pointers on the way to his fourth-best total of the season. It was a nice bounce-back for Williams, who couldn't get anything going in the loss to Lakers. Shot volume is the key to Wllliams' success, and he's more successful when his shot numbers are close to his seasonal average of 14 attempts per game. Through 56 games, he's convertng 54 percent of those shots.