Williams closed Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Trail Blazers with 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes.

Williams responded with an impressive showing on the offensive end after being held to three points on 3-for-10 from the field in his previous matchup Friday against the Lakers. He hit both of his tries from beyond the arc and all three from the charity stripe. The Santa Clara product has also added value for fantasy managers on the defensive end, recording at least one steal in six of his last seven games.