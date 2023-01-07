Williams supplied 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 127-110 win over the Wizards.

The rookie forward bounced back in a big way after a bit of a down game Wednesday. Williams' scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers have all steadily increased in each month of the season. He should be rostered in all formats and is rounding into a consistent performer for fantasy managers.