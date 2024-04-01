Williams amassed 33 points (14-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 win over the Knicks.

Williams needed to be at his best Sunday since Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't 100 percent in his return from a two-game absence, and the second-year forward delivered by notching one of his best scoring outputs of the campaign. Williams has been on a tear of late and has surpassed the 15-point mark in nine consecutive appearances, a span in which he's averaging 22.7 points per contest while shooting 55 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.